Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $177,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 993,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $16,381,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

