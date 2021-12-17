Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $479,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $153.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

