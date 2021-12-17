Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.19% of IHS Markit worth $532,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

