Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.06. Erasca shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

