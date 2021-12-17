WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 33,911 shares.The stock last traded at $80.04 and had previously closed at $80.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.