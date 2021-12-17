WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 33,911 shares.The stock last traded at $80.04 and had previously closed at $80.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

