Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 39.1%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.