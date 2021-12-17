UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBJY shares. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

