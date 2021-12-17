Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 90,014 shares.The stock last traded at $282.71 and had previously closed at $284.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

