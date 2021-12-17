International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $145.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

IBM opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

