Barclays Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $98.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

