Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 60,752 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,024.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

