Cedric Pech Sells 6,668 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45.

MongoDB stock opened at $481.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

