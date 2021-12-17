United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Major Shareholder Buys $2,950,024.14 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprises Ltd Inberdon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 17,500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00.

Shares of USLM opened at $123.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.69. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

