Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 173.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,156 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 44.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $580.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

