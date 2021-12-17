UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UserTesting’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USER. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE:USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.