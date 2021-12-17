Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Iris Energy stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Company Profile
