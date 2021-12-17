Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

