Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $78.77 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $125.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.