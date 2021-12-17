Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 383.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

