Susquehanna Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $320.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.54.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $439,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

