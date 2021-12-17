Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SomaLogic stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

