Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

