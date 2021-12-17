Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452,567 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

