Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

