Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,008 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of MannKind worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MannKind by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.