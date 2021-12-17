Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

