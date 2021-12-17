Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 49.6% in November

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

