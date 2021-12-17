Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.