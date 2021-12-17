Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.91 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

