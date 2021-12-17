Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.