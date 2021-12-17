Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.