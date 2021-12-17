Marquette Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.