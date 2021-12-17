Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 129.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 792,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research by 4,131.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $6,556,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ACTG opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

