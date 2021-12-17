Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $20.18 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.