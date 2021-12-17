Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $164,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,420 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

