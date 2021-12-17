Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $188,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 168.4% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

