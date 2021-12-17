Morgan Stanley Has $175.67 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Advance Auto Parts worth $175,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

