Morgan Stanley Has $194.60 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.98% of DXC Technology worth $194,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

