PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.50.

PTC stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

