1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.13% from the stock’s current price.

ONEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

