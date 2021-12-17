Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.