Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $67.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 8.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

