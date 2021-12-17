Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.09.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,695.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

