Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.03. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,178,182 shares of company stock worth $239,211,308. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,377,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

