Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of RPD opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

