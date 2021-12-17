PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

