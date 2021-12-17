Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 130,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $43.89 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $53,050,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

