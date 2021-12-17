Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,903.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 62.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

