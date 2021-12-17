David C. Bernstein Sells 95,682 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

