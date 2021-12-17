Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report $178.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

AKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.