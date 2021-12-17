Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report $178.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AKA stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: Percentage Gainers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.